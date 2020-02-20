Take-Two subsidiary Private Division has big plans for the future of Kerbal Space Program. So significant are these plans that Private Division is opening a new Seattle-based studio for the development of Kerbal Space Program 2.

Industry analyst Daniel Ahmad relayed the news in the following Twitter post, which features a pertinent excerpt from the announcement’s press release:

Take Two has opened a new studio under the Private Division label in the greater Seattle area that will be focused on the Kerbal Space Program franchise. https://t.co/bPSEUd5agw pic.twitter.com/mxZPpyYUUX — Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) February 20, 2020

Members of the sequel’s original development team serve as a major part of the new publisher-owned studio. These key members include Studio Head Jeremy Ables, Creative Director Nate Simpson, and Lead Producer Nate Robinson. All three are set to continue their work on the anticipated follow-up, which is on track to launch during fiscal year 2021–between April 1, 2020 and March 31, 2021.

In a statement, EVP and Head of Corporate Development at Private Division, Michael Worosz, noted the publisher’s commitment to launching new content for Kerbal Space Program since acquiring the IP in 2017. Worosz added, “the opening of this new studio, whose purpose is dedicated solely to the ongoing development of KSP, is a reinforcement of our promise to bring the best experiences to our fans and players for Kerbal Space Program 2 and beyond.”

Studio members Nate Robinson and Nate Simpson feature in a “Studio Update” video, wherein they outline the team’s plans going forward. While the developers can’t divulge too much information at present, a few “feature videos” are slated to release in the coming months.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

A space flight sim, Kerbal Space Program first hit consoles in 2016 with a PlayStation 4 and Xbox One version. An Enhanced Edition for the Sony and Microsoft platforms launched in early 2018, featuring a console-optimized UI, brand-new control scheme, an update from the PC version, and a slew of other quality of life improvements.

[Source: Take-Two Interactive via Daniel Ahmad on Twitter]