Cozy Lord of the Rings Game Tales of the Shire Coming 2024

From the publisher that brought us Kerbal Space Program comes Tales of the Shire, a “heart-warming” game set in J.R.R. Tolkien’s fantasy world. The title is set to launch on PC and console sometime in 2024.

Described as “cozy”

Developed by TV, film, and game studio Wētā Workshop, and published by Private Division, not much is known about Tales of the Shire. A brief teaser trailer was released but doesn’t reveal anything beyond its rather snug aesthetic, as a woman is seen sketching in her notebook.

The game will be set in Middle-Earth as part of the Lord of the Rings universe, but there don’t appear to be any details about the story so far. A press release says it will be “fully revealed next year.”

All we really know at this stage is that a pleasant and rather restful “Hobbit life awaits.” You can follow the game on social media to stay up-to-date.

In terms of platforms, we don’t know that either. We know it’s coming to PC, but we can also expect it to be released on current-gen consoles, possibly even previous-gen. However, that’s just speculation on our part.

By far one of the most influential fantasy franchises of all time, The Lord of the Rings has been a dense source for video game adaptations. While the majority of titles typically focus on action and/or the original books/movies, Tales of the Shire sounds like it may be offering something a little different.

No doubt additional information will be inbound soon, so we’ll hopefully be able to reveal more as time goes on.