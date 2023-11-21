PS Plus Premium Gets Game Trials for 2023’s Best and Worst Games

PS Plus Premium has received two new game trials, and while trials are nothing to write home about, these two have caught everyone’s attention because they sit on two opposite ends of the spectrum. Sony has added a game trial for the critically acclaimed Baldur’s Gate 3 alongside the widely-panned The Lord of the Rings: Gollum.

PS Plus Premium members puzzled by the game trials

Premium members welcomed Baldur’s Gate 3 trial, which lasts two hours. It’s unusual for Sony to offer game trials for newly released third-party games, but it presumably wanted to drum up some interest in Larian’s hit title ahead of its gorgeous physical edition coming to PS5 early next year.

On the other hand, the one-hour Gollum trial simultaneously has players confused and amused. It’s one of the worst-rated games of 2023 that barely works, and there just aren’t enough patches possible to fix that travesty. The game quickly became meme fodder, and things only became worse when it emerged that developer Daedlic was forced by publisher Nacon to make a AAA game with a small budget. But the worst was yet to come. Nacon decided to publish an apology that was written by the AI chatbot ChatGPT.

Premium members can check out both games now, and their progress will carry over should they make a full purchase.