PS Plus Classic Resistance Retribution Gets Infected Mode Following Fan Demand

Bend Studio has surprised fans by announcing the release of Infected Mode for its PS Plus Premium classic, Resistance Retribution. Playing the Infected Mode, which will release next week, also comes with some perks: a new set of trophies, and more in-game Intel. The mode was available in the original PSP release and was highly demanded by fans. It tells an alternate story set within an alternate history.

Those who were unable to unlock Resistance Retribution’s Platinum trophy due to a glitch in the final mission will be pleased to note that the issue will be fixed with patch 1.02. Complete patch notes for the update, which will go live sometime next week for the PS4 and PS5, are as follows:

FIXES

Fixed the last story trophy not popping upon completion of the mission for some players – Destroy the Chrysalis and Raine. Go get that elusive Platinum trophy!

General bug fixes. Just like Grayson, gotta smash those alien bugs.

NEW