Gollum Publisher Reportedly Used ChatGPT to Apologize for Busted Game

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum publisher Nacon reportedly used AI chat bot ChatGPT to pen an apology for the game’s woeful state. The allegation was made by former Daedalic Entertainment staff members in an interview with German YouTube channel GameTwo.

Gollum is one of 2023’s worst-reviewed games

LOTR: Gollum launched in a nearly unplayable state with wonky graphics. The game quickly became meme fodder after being universally panned by critics and users alike. Gollum currently holds a Metacritic score of 34/100 on the PS5, making it one of 2023’s worst-reviewed games.

Shortly afterward, the game’s official Twitter account published a mea culpa, profusely apologizing for Gollum and promising fixes and improvements. Fast forward to October, when former Daedalic staff members told GameTwo (via Twitter user Knoebelbroet and VGC) that the apology was actually written by ChatGPT and posted by publisher Nacon without the development team’s knowledge.

According to Daedalic, 'The Lord of the Rings: Gollum' budget was around 15 million euros (around $15.9 million).



From GameTwo Episode 307: Why Gollum Failed at 32:30 (video only available in German, but you can auto-translate it)

Nacon is no stranger to being accused of a variety of misdeeds — like the time it allegedly stole a game from Frogwares.

Former Daedalic staffers also claim that they had accomplished and experienced developers on the team but weren’t given enough funds to make a proper AAA game.