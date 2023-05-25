Gollum Reviews: Critics Deem Lord of the Rings Game the Worst of the Year

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum reviews are in. Despite high anticipation from some, early reviews indicate this is a trip to Middle-earth most should skip.

What are The Lord of the Rings: Gollum reviews?

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum is an action-adventure game by Daedalic Entertainment. It stars Gollum eight years before his appearance in Tolkien’s original novels. Reviews noted that the stealth game hasn’t lived up to expectations, and is generally a tedious slog despite the unique character.

At OpenCritic, — a review aggregation site for video games — The Lord of the Rings: Gollum currently sits at a 43 average critic score. That means just 5% of critics recommend the game.

Many reviews for the game cite game-breaking bugs and other technical issues. Others, such as IGN, say the game has “dull stealth, bad platforming, and a pointless story.” Some harsher reviews are calling it the worst game of the year so far.

On Metacritic (another review aggregation site), the game has a score of 40 based on 23 critic reviews. Some seem to think the game is precious enough; most, however, would rather cast this one into Mordor.

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum is available now for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. A Nintendo Switch version of the game is also planned for release sometime later this year.