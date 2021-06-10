Leaked ahead of the Summer Game Fest Kickoff event, Gearbox and 2K announced Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, the Borderlands spinoff inspired by the Bunkers and Badasses DLC which saw Tiny Tina as the dungeon master of an in-universe Dungeons and Dragons-style roleplaying game. Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands is not a Borderlands game, but Borderlands players will find plenty to love.

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands will feature a whole new spellcasting system as well as the ability to create your own custom character instead of being a predetermined character. It retains that traditional Gearbox/Borderlands-style “not quite cel-shaded” art style, albeit updated with it’s own particular style for Wonderlands.

You can check out the reveal trailer below, which mixes guns with fantasy in a unique new way. It promises to have the same irreverent and goofy dark humor of the Borderlands series.

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands will star Andy Samberg, Will Arnett, Wanda Sykes, Ashely Burke returning as Tiny Tina, and of course the mystical Butt Stallion. We don’t yet know what roles each of these characters will play. Little else is known about the game right now. It’s also unknown if this is the “big one” that Randy Pitchford was talking about the company working on. With it technically not being a Borderlands game, it’s expected the company is also still hard at work on additional Borderlands games and content too.

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands is coming early 2022 to PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC, with more details to be revealed later this year.

