Geoff Keighley’s Summer Game Fest Kickoff Live really kicks off the summer season of gaming events in earnest. Airing today at 11am Pacific/2pm Eastern, the Kickoff Live stream will last between 90 minutes and two hours, and will be filled with more than 30 reveals, a musical performance by Weezer, and special guests like Jeff Goldblum and Giancarlo Esposito. You can catch the stream live in the embedded YouTube video below:

Watch the Summer Game Fest Kickoff Live Stream Here

Scheduled Start Time: 11am Pacific/2pm Eastern/6pm GMT

Estimated Duration: Between 90-120 minutes.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Keighley also promises that Summer Game Fest Kickoff Live will start at its scheduled time, without another countdown timer to the actual event. This is tossing a bit of shade at both the Far Cry 6 and Battlefield 2042 reveals, which were scheduled to start at certain times, but then each had 30 and 60 minute countdown timers respectively before the actual events began. Keighley wants viewers to know what to expect and be able to schedule their time accordingly.

In my trailer for lunch as we continue to rehearse for #SummerGameFest Kickoff tomorrow. Show really starts at 11am PT / 2pm ET / 7pm UK. pic.twitter.com/OjSg8asmew — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) June 9, 2021

With more than 30 reveals set to take the stage, there are bound to be quite a few surprises, but there are a few things we know we’ll see for certain. Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone’s Season Four will be unveiled during the stream. We’ll get a first look at gameplay for the Evil Dead game. And of course, we’ll see new games get announced from the show’s various partners, including a new game from Gearbox and 2K rumored to be a Borderlands spinoff titled Wonderlands.

While you wait for the show to begin, hop into the comments below and speculate, share your wish lists, and discuss the show. If you can’t watch the whole thing, we’ll have full coverage of all the news out of the show and a roundup letting you know what was announced and shown.