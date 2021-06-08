With just about one week to go until Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War And Warzone’s third season comes to a close, Activision, Treyarch, and Raven are getting ready to reveal what’s next. Season Four will officially be revealed at the Summer Game Fest kickoff event on Thursday, June 10th.

Thursday, don’t miss the world premiere first look at @CallofDuty Season 4 during #SummerGameFest Kickoff Live, streaming everywhere at 11 am PT / 2 pm ET / 6 pm GMT at https://t.co/1ZwAhZ66ie pic.twitter.com/2szA3NT2Dy — Summer Game Fest – LIVE This Thursday (@summergamefest) June 7, 2021

Summer Game Fest Kickoff Live is set to feature more than 30 game announcements and a host of special guests, from musical act Weezer to actors Jeff Goldblum and Giancarlo Esposito. It will air on June 10th at 11am Pacific/2pm Eastern. Keighley has indicated that the show will span approximately two hours, giving plenty of time for lots of reveals, trailers, and performances.

To prepare for the upcoming reveal, Treyarch released the outro cinematic for Season Three. Following the rescue of Adler from Verdansk, Stitch remakrs that their “work with him is done,” hinting at some dark things to come with the classic Black Ops numbers program that played a central role in past games. “The Verdansk test subjects are in place, but we are not getting through,” Stitch says, referring to satellite broadcasts that are being blocked. They then say their “man in South Africa,” who many think is Raul Menedez, is standing by.

“All the pieces are in play. Make the call.” Following Adler’s extraction by Woods and his team, Stitch’s master plan for the Verdansk test subjects faces a new challenge. pic.twitter.com/VEwz2R5qjL — Treyarch Studios (@Treyarch) June 8, 2021

Thursday’s reveal is expected to continue this storyline, confirming who is in South Africa and showing where the story is headed next. This will also determine a number of the thematic elements for additions like new maps, modes, and other limited time events and additions. We may also get a look at what’s coming up in Zombies. After all, Treyarch has promised a new round-based map to come in Season Four.

After the reveal on Thursday, Black Ops Cold War and Warzone Season Four is set to launch a week later on June 17th.