After launching Outbreak in Season Two, Treyarch promised that the large-scale Black Ops Cold War Zombie mode would eventually be getting its own Easter egg quest for players to advance the Dark Aether storyline. At next week’s mid-season refresh for Season Three on May 20th, that main Easter egg quest will go live, sending players hunting for new secrets across Treyarch’s biggest Zombies arenas yet. But that’s not all. Treyarch has also confirmed that a new round-based map is coming in Season Four, as well as another Main Quest for Outbreak, and even more Zombies content is being worked on for Seasons beyond.

Treyarch is notoriously secretive about Zombies content, allowing players to discover the wealth of secrets for themselves, but they did offer a quick overview of what’s coming next week:

Black Ops Cold War Zombies May 20th Additions

New Content:

Outbreak New Main Quest Orda Encounter World Event Fishing (!!) New Intel Documents, Audio Logs, Radio Transmissions, and Artifacts to discover

Round-Based Maps “Cranked 2: No Time to Crank” limited-time mode in “Firebase Z” and “Die Maschine”

Dead Ops Arcade 3 New Silverback Slideways bonus map

Onslaught (PlayStation Exclusive) Onslaught Standoff map + new Intel “Lotto Loadouts” limited-time mode New challenge with exclusive Weapon Blueprint reward



New Features & Gameplay Improvements:

New weapons added to the Mystery Box and Trial rewards in round-based maps and Outbreak: Groza assault rifle MAC-10 SMG Streetsweeper shotgun FARA 83 assault rifle LC10 SMG R1 Shadowhunter crossbow ZRG 20mm sniper rifle Sledgehammer melee weapon Wakizashi melee weapon Machete melee weapon E-Tool melee weapon

added to the Mystery Box and Trial rewards in round-based maps and Outbreak: Custom Mod support: Bring custom Blueprints into Zombies via the “Apply Blueprint” feature! Create multiple configurations for every weapon in the game and apply your Custom Mods to all weapons found in a game session.

Bring custom Blueprints into Zombies via the “Apply Blueprint” feature! Create multiple configurations for every weapon in the game and apply your Custom Mods to all weapons found in a game session. New Outbreak Map features: Free cursor support and the ability to Ping the overhead map

Free cursor support and the ability to Ping the overhead map Zombies-specific weapon tuning to increase the overall power of the Black Ops Cold War arsenal

to increase the overall power of the arsenal New Weapon Unlock Challenges: Baseball Bat and AMP63 machine pistol (in-season)

Baseball Bat and AMP63 machine pistol (in-season) Rebalancing zombie health at high rounds and scaling Self Revive costs to provide a greater challenge and higher stakes for skilled Zombies players

and higher stakes for skilled Zombies players Buffing the Pack-a-Punched ZRG 20mm bullet penetration to affect multiple zombies

bullet penetration to affect multiple zombies Reduced health for the Demented Echo in Outbreak

in Outbreak New gameplay improvements and bug fixes in Dead Ops Arcade 3

This update is packed with some notable question marks, particularly that “Fishing(!)” addition that Treyarch doesn’t detail or talk about again at all. Zombie fishing? Color us intrigued. For now, this is just a small preview, with the full patch notes for the May 20th update dropping next week, and more to discover by actually playing the game.

Following this update, Season Four will bring the next round-based Zombies map, following directly from the story that players will uncover in the Outbreak Easter egg. Treyarch also said that new content, new Perks, Wonder Weapons, Support Weapons, limited-time modes, and Dark Aether story intel are all coming in future Seasons to keep the Zombies experience fresh and active.

Treyarch notes that the new map may not drop right at the launch of Season Four and could be saved for a future date within the Season.

Season Three’s mid-season refresh is also set to launch the 80s Action Heroes event across Black Ops Cold War and Warzone, and while we don’t know exactly what it will entail, we do know that it will have Die Hard and Rambo Operators for players to enjoy.

[Source: Treyarch]