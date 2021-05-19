PlayStation might not be showing up to the E3 2021 festivities, but the company will be a part of Geoff Keighley’s Summer Game Fest. Kicking off on June 10th with a live showcase event and a performance from Weezer, Summer Game Fest is already set to feature more than 30 partners throughout.
Summer Game Fest is an assortment of digital showcases from its partners. Here’s the schedule of events and partners announced so far.
Summer Game Fest 2021 Schedule
Summer Game Fest Kickoff Showcase – June 10th at 11am PT/2pm ET – The live Summer Game Fest premiere event will feature a live performance by Weezer, Day of the Devs, and additional surprises. This stream will begin Summer Game Fest in earnest.
Ubisoft Forward – June 12th at 12pm PT/3pm ET – Ubisoft’s digital showcase—also part of E3 2021—will air under the Summer Game Fest banner, featuring fresh looks at a few previously announced games ad undoubtedly a few new announcements and surprises. It’s unclear how this showcase can be happening under both E3 2021 and Summer Game Fest simultaneously.
Steam Next Fest – June 16-22 – Six days featuring “hundreds of demos” on Steam.
EA Play Live – July 22nd – EA’s summer showcase of games is expected to highlight the next Battlefield, EA’s sports titles, and give us a a few additional surprises and announcements.
Summer Game Fest 2021 Confirmed Partners
- 2K
- Activision
- Amazon Games
- Annapurna Interactive
- Blizzard Entertainment
- Capcom
- Devolver Digital
- Dotemu
- EA
- Epic Games
- Finji
- Frontier
- Gearbox Publishing
- Hi-Rez Studios
- Innersloth
- Koch Media
- Mediatonic
- miHoYo
- Bandai Namco Entertainment
- Psyonix
- Raw Fury
- Riot Games
- Saber Interactive
- Sega
- PlayStation
- Prime Gaming
- Square Enix
- Steam
- Tencent Games
- Tribeca
- Ubisoft
- Warner Bros. Games
- Wizards of the Coast
- Xbox
Additional partners and events are set to be announced throughout the duration of Summer Game Fest 2021. It’s unclear exactly when Summer Game Fest concludes this year. 2020’s show lasted for three months, ending at gamescom’s Opening Night Live, however organizer Geoff Keighley has said that he’s aware of the complaints that Summer Game Fest felt too long and disparate.