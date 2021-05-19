PlayStation might not be showing up to the E3 2021 festivities, but the company will be a part of Geoff Keighley’s Summer Game Fest. Kicking off on June 10th with a live showcase event and a performance from Weezer, Summer Game Fest is already set to feature more than 30 partners throughout.

Summer Game Fest is an assortment of digital showcases from its partners. Here’s the schedule of events and partners announced so far.

Summer Game Fest 2021 Schedule

Summer Game Fest Kickoff Showcase – June 10th at 11am PT/2pm ET – The live Summer Game Fest premiere event will feature a live performance by Weezer, Day of the Devs, and additional surprises. This stream will begin Summer Game Fest in earnest.

Ubisoft Forward – June 12th at 12pm PT/3pm ET – Ubisoft’s digital showcase—also part of E3 2021—will air under the Summer Game Fest banner, featuring fresh looks at a few previously announced games ad undoubtedly a few new announcements and surprises. It’s unclear how this showcase can be happening under both E3 2021 and Summer Game Fest simultaneously.

Steam Next Fest – June 16-22 – Six days featuring “hundreds of demos” on Steam.

EA Play Live – July 22nd – EA’s summer showcase of games is expected to highlight the next Battlefield, EA’s sports titles, and give us a a few additional surprises and announcements.

Summer Game Fest 2021 Confirmed Partners

2K

Activision

Amazon Games

Annapurna Interactive

Blizzard Entertainment

Capcom

Devolver Digital

Dotemu

EA

Epic Games

Finji

Frontier

Gearbox Publishing

Hi-Rez Studios

Innersloth

Koch Media

Mediatonic

miHoYo

Bandai Namco Entertainment

Psyonix

Raw Fury

Riot Games

Saber Interactive

Sega

PlayStation

Prime Gaming

Square Enix

Steam

Tencent Games

Tribeca

Ubisoft

Warner Bros. Games

Wizards of the Coast

Xbox

Additional partners and events are set to be announced throughout the duration of Summer Game Fest 2021. It’s unclear exactly when Summer Game Fest concludes this year. 2020’s show lasted for three months, ending at gamescom’s Opening Night Live, however organizer Geoff Keighley has said that he’s aware of the complaints that Summer Game Fest felt too long and disparate.