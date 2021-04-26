When E3 2021 was first announced, there were many absentees on the original exhibitor list. Now the list of participating companies has been updated to include a total of 43 developers and publishers, including many of the most notable omissions from the first list.

Nintendo, Xbox, Capcom, Konami, Ubisoft, Take-Two Interactive, Warner Bros. Games, and Koch Media were all confirmed to be taking part during the initial announcement. Square Enix then confirmed their participation during an interview. The list, which has since been removed from the official E3 website, now also includes notable developers and publishers like Activision Blizzard, Bandai Namco, Deep Silver, SEGA, and THQ Nordic.

E3 2021 Participating Companies

Activision Publishing, Inc.

Amazon Game Studios

Bad Button Studio

BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment America Inc.

Bethesda Softworks

Capcom USA, Inc.

Click Entertainment

DvG

Deep Silver, Inc.

Epic Games Inc.

Funcom

GAMELOFT

GFUEL

GTR Simulator

GungHo Entertainment Online America

HORI USA

Hyperkin, Inc.

Kalypso Media Group

KontrolFreek

LGA Enterprises

Limited Run Games

NCSoft

nDreams

NEXT LEVEL RACING

Nintendo of America Inc.

NVIDIA

Oculus from Facebook

PureArts

RDS Industries Inc.

Rebellion

SEGA

Square Enix, Inc.

Take-Two Interactive Software

Tastemakers

TECHNISPORT

THQ Nordic

Ubisoft Entertainment SA

UCC Distributing Inc

UnnamedVR by Paracosma

Warner Bros. Games

Xbox

XSEED Games

Xsolla

There are still some notable absences from that list. Sony didn’t participate in E3 2019 and had no intention of taking part in E3 2020 either before the whole event was cancelled anyway, so it’s no surprise they’re not on this list. EA is also still missing. With rumors circulating that many bigger companies will be reserving their bigger main reveals for other events outside of E3, it’s likely they’ll be preparing for another EA Play Live event instead.

Strangely, the list also fails to include Focus Home Interactive despite their confirmation they’ll be making an appearance. They’ll be announcing three new titles during E3 before going on to show further gameplay of these at The Game Awards. Meanwhile, Ubisoft has already promised they will hold their next Ubisoft Forward event as part of the E3 2021 presentations. Square Enix will also be making announcements about their future lineup past June. It’s likely we’ll find out about other developers’ and publishers’ plans closer to the event.

[Source: E3 Expo, Business Wire]