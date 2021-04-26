When E3 2021 was first announced, there were many absentees on the original exhibitor list. Now the list of participating companies has been updated to include a total of 43 developers and publishers, including many of the most notable omissions from the first list.
Nintendo, Xbox, Capcom, Konami, Ubisoft, Take-Two Interactive, Warner Bros. Games, and Koch Media were all confirmed to be taking part during the initial announcement. Square Enix then confirmed their participation during an interview. The list, which has since been removed from the official E3 website, now also includes notable developers and publishers like Activision Blizzard, Bandai Namco, Deep Silver, SEGA, and THQ Nordic.
E3 2021 Participating Companies
- Activision Publishing, Inc.
- Amazon Game Studios
- Bad Button Studio
- BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment America Inc.
- Bethesda Softworks
- Capcom USA, Inc.
- Click Entertainment
- DvG
- Deep Silver, Inc.
- Epic Games Inc.
- Funcom
- GAMELOFT
- GFUEL
- GTR Simulator
- GungHo Entertainment Online America
- HORI USA
- Hyperkin, Inc.
- Kalypso Media Group
- KontrolFreek
- LGA Enterprises
- Limited Run Games
- NCSoft
- nDreams
- NEXT LEVEL RACING
- Nintendo of America Inc.
- NVIDIA
- Oculus from Facebook
- PureArts
- RDS Industries Inc.
- Rebellion
- SEGA
- Square Enix, Inc.
- Take-Two Interactive Software
- Tastemakers
- TECHNISPORT
- THQ Nordic
- Ubisoft Entertainment SA
- UCC Distributing Inc
- UnnamedVR by Paracosma
- Warner Bros. Games
- Xbox
- XSEED Games
- Xsolla
There are still some notable absences from that list. Sony didn’t participate in E3 2019 and had no intention of taking part in E3 2020 either before the whole event was cancelled anyway, so it’s no surprise they’re not on this list. EA is also still missing. With rumors circulating that many bigger companies will be reserving their bigger main reveals for other events outside of E3, it’s likely they’ll be preparing for another EA Play Live event instead.
Strangely, the list also fails to include Focus Home Interactive despite their confirmation they’ll be making an appearance. They’ll be announcing three new titles during E3 before going on to show further gameplay of these at The Game Awards. Meanwhile, Ubisoft has already promised they will hold their next Ubisoft Forward event as part of the E3 2021 presentations. Square Enix will also be making announcements about their future lineup past June. It’s likely we’ll find out about other developers’ and publishers’ plans closer to the event.
[Source: E3 Expo, Business Wire]