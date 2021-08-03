Grand Theft Auto V and Red Dead Redemption 2 publisher Take Two Interactive reported a decline in sales in the first quarter of 2021, though still significantly stronger than its pre-pandemic performance. In addition to outlining the company’s top-selling titles, CEO Strauss Zelnick explained how the company tackles issues of diversity while the industry is currently struggling with allegations of abuse.

While Take Two reported a 2% decrease in revenue and a 29% decrease in net bookings, the numbers actually beat the company’s forecast for the period. To this, Take Two stated that it was struggling to meet the mark compared to the first quarter of 2020, when the pandemic began and many video game publishers saw significant sales surges as people began quarantine.

Additionally, the company noted that games such as Grand Theft Auto V, Grand Theft Auto Online, Red Dead Redemption 2, Red Dead Online, and Borderlands 3 helped drive first-quarter sales numbers. Specifically, GTA Online has reportedly seen a 72% increase in player base compared to two years ago. On the development front, subsidiary 2K is apparently going to announce a new franchise later this month. Take Two is looking to bring “20 titles to the market this year” and expects to bring the same amount in the following two years.

Zelnick commented on the industry’s performance as a whole, saying, “as we hopefully get out of this difficult time—it’s hard to know given what’s going on with the delta variant—it’s nice to see the new normal for our business is much stronger than the old normal.”

On the topic of industry abuse allegations, Zelnick commented on the company’s culture of “inclusiveness, common decency, mutual ambition for success, transparency, honesty, and kindness.” He adds that the company’s employees have “direct access to [him], and everyone in the company knows that,” stating:

When issues raise themselves—and of course, with 6,800 people there’s always an opportunity for a misunderstanding—we address it at the highest level. We make sure that we make things right to the best of our ability.

Additionally, Zelnick says the company has increased focus with hires towards diversity and equity both at Take Two and the various subsidiaries. “We’re proud of our record, and at the same time we don’t rest on that. We know there’s always more to be done.”

