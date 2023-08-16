New PS Store Sale Offers ‘August Savings’ Ahead of Big Fall Releases

August 2023’s PS Store sale has started rolling out worldwide, offering players discounts on thousands of games and add-ons ahead of the onslaught of fall 2023 releases. This is a good time to pick up and catch up on older titles you may have missed in previous sales. Highlights include Dead Island 2 Gold Edition (30% off) and Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty (30% off).

PS Store sale August 2023 – full list of games

Make sure to log into your local PS Store page for regional prices. The promotion will end on August 30.

List of discounted games is as follows: