Take-Two Expects ‘Record’ Fiscal Year Fueling GTA 6 Speculation

There seems to be no end to GTA 6 rumors and speculations, and some projections from Rockstar’s parent company could fuel things even more.

A possible early 2025 release?

According to a statement from Take-Two Interactive CEO Strauss Zelnick (as reported by VGC), the holding company is expecting a “significant inflection point in fiscal 2025.”

He adds that this will “include record levels of operating performance,” suggesting that this particular year is going to be a very good one for both Take-Two and Rockstar.

Now, on the surface, this appears to be nothing more than Zelnick giving a brief outline as to how well the company will be doing in the future. But no doubt many will look a little deeper into this comment about “record levels.”

It’s likely that a lot of people will see this as an indication that GTA 6 could be released in 2025, which would certainly factor into Take-Two’s potential “significant inflection.”

Indeed, the report from VGC itself speculates that the game could be heading for a March 2025 release at the latest.

Of course, it’s impossible to say whether or not this is true. Neither Rockstar nor any other party directly involved with the game’s development has confirmed any launch window as of yet.

However, that doesn’t stop people from getting their hopes up. Just a few months ago, there was a rumor going around that GTA 6 could hit the shelves as early as 2024. Again, there’s no evidence for this, so keep those high expectations under wraps for now.

Given that Grand Theft Auto 5 is fast approaching its tenth year, the arrival of GTA 6 can’t be long off, surely. Having said that, all anyone can do is keep guessing until either Rockstar or Take-Two make an official announcement. Whenever that will be.