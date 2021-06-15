With most of the E3 2021 shows out of the way, Capcom put aside 30 minutes of their time for an E3 2021 presentation. While there was a fair amount of time spent on Monster Hunter Rise and Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin, we did great a brief tease of things to come with Resident Evil Village and a glimpse at gameplay from the upcoming The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles.

Resident Evil Village

Producer Tsuyoshi Kanda confirmed the team had recently begun work on post-launch DLC for the title. No details were given on this upcoming DLC but more information was promised “later”. He also confirmed Resident Evil RE:Verse will go live next month on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.

The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles

The gameplay for The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles focused on two new features coming in this collection. The first was Dance of Deduction. Players will encounter suspicious events that will need to be examined in further detail with detective Herlock Sholmes leading the deductions. The problem is Sholmes’ reasoning is usually flawed. After a discussion between defense attorney Ryunosuke Naruhodo and his assistant Susato Mikatoba, they look for clues to unravel the inconsistencies in his reasoning.

The second new feature is Summation Examination that takes place during courtroom battles. Naruhodo and Mikatoba will have to convince six jurors that their client is innocent. The potential outcome of the case is represented by a giant set of scales above the judge’s head, with the black pan representing a guilty verdict and the white pan representing a not guilty verdict. Summation Examinations see the duo take on the jurors who each provide explanations for their guilty verdicts. Conflicting statements must be identified if the jury is to be swayed into a not guilty verdict.

Players can try out both new features when the game is released on July 27 on PlayStation 4.

