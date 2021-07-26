The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles trophy list will include a total of 30 trophies, including 12 bronze trophies, 11 silver trophies, 6 gold trophies, and 1 platinum trophy. Some of the trophies reference recurring gags from past titles, including the infamous Ladder vs. Stepladder debate, as well as some that will require quick thinking and frequent observation of evidence in order to complete on the first run.

Others, such as the “Bespoke Tailor” and “The Herlockian” will require players to either wear all of the available outfits of the game, or read every idea on Iris’ blackboard, which may take some time to complete. It’s important to note that some of these trophies will be spoilers for the events of the game, so be warned. Below is The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles complete trophy list:

The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles Trophy List

Platinum Trophy:

The Great Ace Attorney – For being awarded all other accolades

Gold Trophies:

Ace of Spades – For having dug around to find every argument about shovels and spades

Silver Trophies:

Inspirational Roots – For presenting the armband to Lord van Zieks in Episode 3 of The Great Ace Attorney 2: Resolve

Bronze Trophies:

Defence Debut – For completion of Episode 1 of The Great Ace Attorney: Adventures from its opening chapter

The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles releases for PS4 and Nintendo Switch on July 27, 2021.

