Anybody who purchases Resident Evil Village will get a copy of Resident Evil Re:Verse for free. A lot of players had assumed this meant the two games would be launching on the same day in May, but Capcom has confirmed this won’t be the case. The online multiplayer game will launch at an unspecified release date this summer instead.

Resident Evil Re:Verse features multiplayer deathmatches for four to six players. Players assume the role of one of a variety of characters from the franchise, with Chris Redfield, Leon Kennedy, and Jill Valentine all appearing in the game’s trailer, among others. Once the player dies they’re transformed into a powerful bioweapon to take revenge on anybody who crosses their path. The Resident Evil characters can pick up weapons and items to protect themselves, while the bioweapons can find Virus Capsules to make them more powerful.

Players recently got to try out an open beta aimed at testing the game’s system, balance, and servers. Matchmaking issues forced its suspension mere hours after its launch as some players were able to get into the game without a problem while others were stuck in an endless queue. While the beta returned, it was closed several times during its short period, leading Capcom to offer additional betas throughout the month of April. The developer has revealed the full game will open its servers this summer, although whether we get any more betas in between remains to be seen.

Re:Verse will be available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Steam. While a copy of the game is included with Resident Evil Village, players who purchase the latter on PS5 or Xbox Series X/S will have to play the PS4/Xbox One game on those systems through backwards compatibility. Re:Verse will not launch with a native next-gen version. Resident Evil Village will launch on May 7, and those who fancy trying that game before it’s released can try out the demo that is now available for an extended period until May 9.

