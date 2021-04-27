Capcom has announced that it has extended Resident Evil Village‘s final 60-minute demo by a week after players complained about its limited availability. A considerable number of players were unable to try out to the demo, which was only available for eight hours, because of time zone differences among other things.

The good news is, Capcom heard the feedback and you now have a week to visit the Village and the Castle ahead of launch.

We’ve heard your feedback and are extending the availability period for the final 60-minute multi-platform #REVillage demo. The original 24-hour window starting 5PM PDT May 1 (1AM BST May 2) has been increased by a week, and now ends at the same times on May 9 PDT (May 10 BST). pic.twitter.com/8VKEU8bMnu — Resident Evil (@RE_Games) April 26, 2021

All’s well that ends well!

As a reminder, here’s an official overview of Castle Dimitrescu:

When you first step into the castle, you may immediately feel the contrast between the decrepit village of the first early access experience to its regal interior. One of the major motifs of this area, and the game in general, was creating environments filled with beauty. When players aren’t running for their lives, we wanted to create a setting that they could enjoy by venturing through and slowly taking in all the sights and scenes. Of course, every picture of beauty hides a face of terror. Players may also find themselves beneath the splendor in an underground prison, tiptoeing past cold cellar bars that offer a sharp juxtaposition to the warmth found up above.

Resident Evil Village will release worldwide for the PS5 and PS4, Xbox One and Series X/S, PC, and Stadia on May 7th.