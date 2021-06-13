After taking a year off, E3 2021 is upon us with a variety of conferences, streams, and showcases from exhibitors to announce exciting things, give us updates on games, and generally hype and surprise us. Square Enix Presents is gearing up to be a big one, with rumored announcements of a PlayStation-exclusive Final Fantasy game, a possible reveal of Final Fantasy VII Remake’s next part, and much more expected from the venerable publisher. We’ll probably also see more information about Forspoken.

The show begins at 12:15pm Pacific/3:15pm Eastern, and is expected to last around 40 minutes.

Square Enix Presents will reveal more about the publisher’s lineup beyond June. We know for certain that we’ll see a world premiere game from Eidos Montreal. We’ll also get more from PlatinumGames’ Babylon’s Fall, Life is Strange: True Colors, and something from Marvel’s Avengers, specifically more on the War for Wakanda expansion. There’s a rumored Guardians of the Galaxy game in the works that we think may be the title Eidos Montreal is getting ready to reveal. It’s E3, so definitely expect a few surprises, including the leaked Final Fantasy Origins PlayStation exclusive under development by Ninja Theory.

Expect the show to have a good balance of both games developed by Square Enix’s Japanese teams and its Western games. With Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade and EPISODE INTERmission available now, we also expect to see the publisher begin talking about the next game in that series, continuing the saga as Cloud and the gang leave Midgar and head out into the wider world.

