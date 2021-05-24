A few days ago, rumors starting spreading about a PS5 exclusive Final Fantasy title. Those rumors have gained strength over the weekend as Twitter user @SoulsHunts has leaked more details on the title that is supposedly in development at Team Ninja. The rumors have also since been verified by fanbyte.

The title will reportedly be called Final Fantasy Origin and will be a Souls-like game that takes place “somewhere in or adjacent to” the world players explored in the first Final Fantasy title that was released on the NES. Soulshunt compared the game to Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order that is accessible to a wider audience and doesn’t have the difficulty associated with the more traditional Souls-like games. At the moment the game will be exclusive to PlayStation 5, although there will be a later PC release, and there will be a demo called Stranger in Paradise released in the summer to gather player feedback.

Team Ninja has previous experience with the franchise having developed Dissidia Final Fantasy NT that was released back in 2018. This team is mostly responsible for the new title, although there staff oves fairly fluidly between their current projects. They may well introduce Nioh-esque elements into the title too. Publisher Square Enix is expected to showcase the game as one of its more prominent new titles at E3 2021. A second major reveal is believed to be a title from Eidos that will be cross-gen. The publisher had already promised they would confirm more about their 2021 lineup beyond June during the conference.

Soulshunt has previously leaked a trailer from Elden Ring, the Legend of Beowulf season pass bonus story mission for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, and the addition of Legends mode for Ghosts of Tsushima, so he has a track record with inside information. However, as always, take these rumors with a pinch of salt. With E3 due to begin on June 12, at least we know we’ll find out soon either way.

[Source: Twitter, fanbyte]