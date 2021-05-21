E3 2021 could play host to some pretty massive reveals. With the event now less than a month away, the rumor mill is heating up and insiders are dropping information about what we might see. ResetEra user Navtra, a known insider with a solid track record with past reveals, said that there are two major reveals coming from Square Enix in June, and one of them is a PS5-exclusive Final Fantasy. They call it a “reveal,” which seems to rule out a new trailer for either Final Fantasy XVI or Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade (the latter of which will have already released by the time we hit E3).

Last year, Navtra was the source who leaked Final Fantasy XVI as a timed PS5 exclusive with an imminent reveal shortly before the game was officially shown and revealed to be just that, a timed PS5 exclusive. They were also the insider behind a number of announcements from Sony’s first PS5 software showcase last June and they revealed Marvel’s Avengers’ PlayStation-exclusive Spider-Man DLC before it was officially announced. So when Navtra started speaking up about this year’s E3 reveals, it perked up some ears.

Initially, Navtra posted on ResetEra “I believe you can expect at least one more major FF announcement in addition to updates on the currently announced stuff (XVI/Endwalker/VIIR). It should be a good E3 season for Square overall.” This statement immediately rules out a known quantity and says that it’s something new.

“I don’t know their exact E3 schedule, but I’m guessing based on knowledge of what games they have in development, how far in they are, and their target release dates. So take it with a grain of salt,” Navtra said in a later post. “I believe we’re getting two major SE reveals this June: A PS5 exclusive FF title, and a cross-gen Eidos title.” This is where they confirm that the major Final Fantasy title in development is a PS5 exclusive.

Finally, after some prodding for more information about the size and scope of the Final Fantasy game being announced, they said “Just to set expectations: It’s something new. Not as high-end as FFXVI or Forespoken but certainly more significant than World of FF or a remaster. Conceptually, I think it might be up many people'[sic] alley.”

This last comment creates a lot of interesting speculation for what the title could be. The most obvious immediate reaction is a reveal for Final Fantasy VII Remake’s next part (whether or not it will be called Part II is up for debate). However, Navtra has said repeatedly that the title is “new” and “in addition to updates on currently announced stuff.” What’s not clear is if the next chapter of the VII Remake saga falls into that category or not. Either way, it appears that Sony is going all-in on PlayStation exclusives with Square Enix.

Keep in mind that, however reliable Navtra has been in the past, this is still an unconfirmed rumor at the moment. Both E3 and Summer Game Fest are right around the corner however, each set to kick off mid-next month, so we should find out more shortly.

