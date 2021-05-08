Yesterday, Square Enix published a “final” Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade trailer (below) ahead of launch. Tucked away in the trailer was a statement revealing that the upcoming title is exclusive to the PlayStation 5 for “at least six months” before it appears on “any other format.” Interestingly, Square Enix calls Intergrade a “console exclusive” but the statement suggests that it won’t be appearing on PC within the six-month time frame either.

Intergrade comes with EPISODE INTERmission, which allows players to play as Yuffie. Fighting alongside Sonon, Yuffie will use “fast and furious attacks” against Shinra’s Director of Advanced Weaponry Division and a member of the Tsviets.

Those who own Final Fantasy VII Remake on the PS4 will be entitled to a PS5 enhancement update at no additional cost. However, you will need to purchase EPISODE INTERmission separately from the PlayStation Store.

“In FF7R EPISODE INTERmission, players will fight as Yuffie, alongside Sonon, as they use fast and furious attacks to team up in all-new exciting battles against Shinra’s Director of Advanced Weaponry Division, Scarlet, and Nero, a member of the elite unit within Deepground known as the Tsviets,” reads an official description. “A new Summon Materia to call upon Ramuh, the fabled Lord of Levin also newly appears. And finally, the trailer showcases gameplay of Fort Condor, a new tactical mini-game playable in FF7R EPISODE INTERmission.”

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade will release worldwide on June 10th and will cost $69.99. EPISODE INTERmission will be available for $19.99 as a separate purchase.