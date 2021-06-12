After taking a year off, E3 2021 is upon us with a variety of conferences, streams, and showcases from exhibitors to announce exciting things, give us updates on games, and generally hype and surprise us. The Gearbox E3 Showcase is set to be a shorter show, but should provide plenty of exciting updates from the developer about games like Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, Borderlands updates (both on the game and the movie), and probably a few other surprises too.

The show begins at 2pm Pacific/5pm Eastern, and is only expected to last around 30 minutes.

You can watch the Gearbox E3 Showcase live stream in the embedded video below:

If the embedded video isn’t working, you should be able to find the stream at one of the links below.

After the acquisition by Embracer earlier this year, we’re unsure what to expect from this showcase. Borderlands (and now Wonderlands) is Gearbox’s biggest franchise, but the studio has touted new IPs that have been rattling around, and they’ve made a variety of other games in the past, so there could be some surprises along the way. Definitely expect Wonderlands to headline the show, potential updates on future Borderlands 3 content, and an update (maybe even a sneak peek?) of the upcoming Borderlands movie. Past that, it’s anybody’s guess as to what Gearbox will be presenting, though we don’t expect the developer/publisher to lean on Borderlands as a crutch forever. Holding their own entire showcase is a pretty big hint that they want to position themselves as something more than a single game/franchise studio.

Check out our Summer Season Pass event hub for all of the latest entertainment news throughout the summer, including everything announced and revealed at Summer Game Fest and E3 2021.