Following a few delays across its development cycle, the Psychonauts 2 release date is finally as real as Raz’s membership into the secret psychic organization. Launching August 25th, 2021, Psychonauts 2 is headed to PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. A brand new story trailer gives us our most extensive look at Raz and friends’ next big adventure. Check out the full trailer below to see new environments, mechanics, and some interesting story developments that could be key to where Razputin’s adventure will take him next.

After Microsoft’s acquisition of Double Fine a couple years ago, the developer reassured fans that Psychonauts 2 would at least still be headed to PS4. The release date and new trailer were revealed at the E3 2021 Microsoft and Bethesda showcase. Fans were expecting a release date to be announced soon after a pre-load recently went live for Psychonauts 2 on the Xbox Store. It’s still unclear if that pre-load was authentic or if those who purchased the game will need to download a different file come release day.

Microsoft acquiring Double Fine may not bode well for future games on PlayStation platforms, but it did allow the developer to put a lot of cut content back into Psychonauts 2 with the new injection of financial and development support that was given. Psychonauts 2 features a new song by Jack Black along with the prolific actor voicing a character within the game. PlayStation players will at least be able to reap those rewards, however, the Microsoft Bethesda showcased a number of titles, including Starfield, now confirmed as Xbox exclusive games following recent acquisitions by the platform.

After a number of delays, Psychonauts 2 is finally releasing on August 25th, 2021 for PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

