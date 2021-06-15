Every summer is always full of brand new game announcements, release date reveals, and updates on games. And if you’re anything like us, those trailers have you eager to get your hands on these upcoming games. Where can you find all of the E3 2021 preorders?

Along with our sister site GameRevolution, we’ve gathered nearly every game that’s been announced or shown during E3 2021 (and the surrounding shows like Summer Game Fest) into one handy E3 2021 preorder list where you can reserve a copy of each upcoming title. We’ll be occasionally adding games as new preorder pages are added

Check out our Summer Season Pass event hub for all of the latest entertainment news throughout the summer, including everything announced and revealed at Summer Game Fest and E3 2021.

E3 2021 Preorders

The following is the full list of games announced at E3 2021 that currently have preorders available on PS5, Xbox Series X, PC, and more. This includes games from the Summer Game Fest Kickoff Live and E3 2021 presentations such as the Xbox/Bethesda Showcase, Square Enix Presents, and Ubisoft Forward.

BATTLEFIELD 2042

FAR CRY 6

RAINBOW SIX EXTRACTION

JUST DANCE 2022

MARIO + RABBIDS: SPARKS OF HOPE

RIDERS REPUBLIC

Summer Game Fest 2021 Preorders

ELDEN RING

TINY TINA’S WONDERLANDS

JURASSIC WORLD EVOLUTION 2

TWO POINT CAMPUS

THE ANACRUSIS

BLOODHUNT

THE DARK PICTURES: HOUSE OF ASHES

TALES OF ARISE

PLANET OF LANA

MONSTER HUNTER STORIES 2: WINGS OF RUIN

ENDLESS DUNGEON

BACK 4 BLOOD

TRIBES OF MIDGARD

Are we missing any notable E3 2021 games that you’d like to see added to the list? Let us know what games you’ll be preordering in the comments below.

Check out our Summer Season Pass event hub for all of the latest entertainment news throughout the summer, including everything announced and revealed at Summer Game Fest and E3 2021.