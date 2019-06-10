Microsoft announced its latest purchase at E3 2019: Double Fine Productions, developer of games like Broken Age, Brutal Legand, and yes, Psychonauts. As part of this purchase, Microsoft confirmed that it will be publishing the long-awaited Psychonauts 2. However, before fans start worrying, rest assured that Phsychonauts 2 will be releasing on all previously-announced consoles, including the PlayStation 4.

Psychonauts 2 will still be coming to *ALL* promised platforms: PC, Mac, Linux, PS4, and of course – Xbox 🙂 pic.twitter.com/hi5vLCw79Q — Double Fine (@DoubleFine) June 9, 2019

The news isn’t necessarily surprising, as Psychonauts 2 had long been announced for the PlayStation 4. However, the status of Psychonauts 2 itself has been somewhat up in the air in recent months. It was originally set to be published by Starbreeze, though by now that company’s troubles have been well-documented. In addition to the announcement that Microsoft had acquired Double Fine, it was also revealed that Starbreeze had sold the publishing rights for Psychonauts 2 to Microsoft. Being part of the Xbox Game Studios will give Double Fine much more financial security, allowing the team there to continue to make the quirky titles its known for.

While Psychonauts 2 will be coming to the PlayStation 4, that likely won’t be the case for future Double Fine Games. In a video released after the acquisition announcement, CEO Tim Schafer confirmed Double Fine Productions will be focusing on “Xbox, Game Pass, and PC” moving forward.

The situation is similar to other studios Microsoft has acquired in the past year. While Fallout: New Vegas developer Obsidian Entertainment is also part of the Xbox Game Studios family, its Take-Two-published The Outer Worlds is releasing on the PlayStation 4. And of course, Minecraft is playable on virtually every system under the sun.

While Psychonauts still doesn’t have a release date, we did get a brand new look at gameplay:

Psychonauts 2 will release in 2019 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.