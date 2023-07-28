Payday 3 Closed Beta Won’t Be Coming to PlayStation

Get ready for Payday 3, as the closed beta is set to begin next week, which will allow you to take on the role of a bank robber in this third installment in the heist series. But, it’s not good news for everyone.

Only on Xbox and PC, for some reason

If you have a PS5 and were hoping to try Payday 3 before it releases on September 21, well it turns out it’s not happening for the Sony console.

A post over on the official Twitter page announces the closed beta will begin on August 2 and go through until August 7. However, it only mentions that Xbox Series X|S and Steam users will be able to sign up for a chance to play the game.

You can find more details on the Payday website, but there’s no mention of the trial coming to PlayStation at all. It also doesn’t look as though the developer or publisher has given a reason as to why it’s not coming to PS5.

Heisters! We are thrilled to announce that PAYDAY 3 is hosting a technical Closed Beta from August 2nd to August 7th. Players can sign-up for a chance to play the game on Steam and Xbox Series S|X. Go to https://t.co/SUXnmlMZpL for more information ?? pic.twitter.com/45wnExDz3n — PAYDAY 3 (@PAYDAYGame) July 27, 2023

A recent press releases confirms what you’ll be able to experience in the beta. If you do manage to sign up for it, the “iconic clown-masked characters that made the Payday franchise infamous are all playable, each with its own unique skillset.”

All difficulties will be available, but weapon levels will be capped at eight, while infamy levels will be capped at 22. You’ll get the chance to take on one heist, and it’ll be up to you whether you choose to take on the mission more stealthily.

We’ve already seen a recent stealth teaser, suggesting that robberies don’t necessarily have to be completed guns blazing.

It seems a bit weird that the closed beta for Payday 3 isn’t coming to PS5, given that the actual game is being released on the system. A lot of PlayStation owners are understandably going to be ticked off at not being given the chance to try before they buy.