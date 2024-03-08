Former Xbox Boss Won’t Rule Out Halo Coming to PlayStation

The idea that Halo – one of Xbox‘s biggest franchises – could ever come to PlayStation is just one of those dreams that may never come to fruition. However, a former executive of the company believes it’s not something that may be entirely off the table.

What is Xbox without Halo?

In a recent interview with IGN, industry veteran Peter Moore spoke about the future of consoles, pondering whether the likes of Microsoft will eventually dive deeper into cloud gaming.

With his years of experience, the former Xbox boss has also spoken about the possibility of Halo coming to Sony‘s platform at some point. While he doesn’t know whether it’s something Phil Spencer and other higher-ups are considering, he believes it’s something the company has been debating.

At the bottom of the interview, when asked whether Microsoft would consider a PlayStation port of Halo, Moore says, “I’m sure those conversations are happening.” He makes it clear that he doesn’t know whether it’ll ever happen but talks about it are “definitely happening, I’m sure.”

Moore has not only worked at Xbox – being brought onboard to help compete with the PlayStation 2 and Nintendo‘s GameCube – he’s also been an executive at Sega. In particular, he was there to see the launch – and eventual decline – of the Dreamcast.

Given his years of experience, many will be hanging onto his word and the hope of a PS version of Halo at some point. However, it should be said that Moore no longer works at Xbox, so we must take his speculation with a grain of salt.

Having said that, we know that Microsoft is moving some of its exclusive IPs over to rival consoles. As such, the concept of the Halo franchise making a move to the PS5 may not be totally beyond the realms of believability.