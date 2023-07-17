Payday 3 Trailer Shows Stealthy Gameplay

For all the heist fans out there, a new trailer for Payday 3 has just dropped, giving players a sweet taste of the stealth mechanics to come.

Payday 3 looks to offer more stealthy options

While the Payday games are all about breaking into banks and robbing the place blind, this latest trailer for the third entry looks like it might be putting more emphasis on stealth mechanics, or at least including it as a more substantial offer.

The teaser shows the criminals advancing on guards quietly, taking them out through choke holds and gas grenades as they creep around the facility making little sound.

Previous games didn’t allow for such careful planning, but this trailer suggests you and your gang may be able to go into a job with a certain element of clandestine care.

Payday 3 will also not be an Xbox exclusive. The game will be available on PS5 as well as on PC through Steam and Epic Games Store.

It’s been nearly 10 years since Payday 2 came out, which itself came just two years after the original, so fans have been waiting a good while for a new entry to finally emerge.

Payday 3 will be coming to PC and current-gen consoles on September 21. You can pre-order the game, either the standard version or one of the special editions, today.