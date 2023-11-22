South Park: Snow Day! Trailer Shows Off 3D Visuals, Gameplay

A new South Park: Snow Day! trailer has been released by THQ, showing off the new gameplay art style for the latest South Park game.

The trailer shows a broad view of the third-person combat found in the game, featuring melee and range combat as well as a variety of abilities for players to use. Most notable, however, is the new look. Unlike the previous two South Park games, Snow Day! features 3D visuals, giving the series a new look.

Check out the new South Park: Snow Day! trailer below:

South Park: Snow Day! features four-player co-op

“A blizzard of epic proportions has blanketed the town of South Park and it’s up to Cartman, Stan, Kenny, Kyle, and you, as the New Kid, to save the town,” reads the game’s official synopsis. “Grab up to three friends, in this four-player co-op, and battle your way through the snow-piled town of South Park on a quest to save the world and enjoy a day without school. It’s a snow day, dude!”

South Park: Snow Day! is being developed by Question and published by THQ Nordic. It is set to release in 2024 for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and PC, though no specific release date has been given.