South Park Snow Day Release Date Confirmed Alongside Collector’s Edition

3D co-op game South Park: Snow Day! has had its release date confirmed by THQ Nordic with three separate versions of the game available to pre-order.

South Park: Snow Day! will be released on March 26, 2024, for PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S and Nintendo Switch.

There’s a standard version of South Park: Snow Day! Then there is the Digital Deluxe Edition, which is priced at includes more cosmetic packs, additional weapon types, and a new game mode.

The limited Collector’s Edition costing comes with:

Game on Nintendo Switch™, PlayStation®5, Xbox Series S|X, or PC

Grand Wizard Cartman: Snow Globe

Grand Wizard Cartman: Talking Toilet Paper Holder

Grand Wizard Cartman: Knit Beanie

South Park: Snow Day! – Selection of 6 Tarot Cards

South Park: Snow Day! – Original Soundtrack

The standard version will cost $29.99 / €29.99 / £24.99, the Digital Deluxe Edition at $49.99 / €49.99 / £39.99, and the Limited Collector’s Edition will set you back $219.99 / €219.99 / £189.99