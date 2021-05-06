Double Fine may be gearing up to finally release Psychonauts 2 soon. The Xbox Store page for Psychonauts 2 went live yesterday, and for a brief period, some players were even able to preload the game onto their consoles. Clocking in at 27.65GB, the game seems to be in a finished enough state to have a full game file go live, even if Microsoft and Double Fine aren’t talking about a release date quite yet. Players weren’t able to play the game after preloading, but the fact that there’s a file on the Xbox servers says a lot.

The ability to preload Psychonauts 2 on Xbox has been removed, and is presumed to have been an error. Double Fine and Microsoft haven’t officially commented, except to offer high-resolution versions of the leaked screenshots.

When is the Psychonauts 2 Release Date?

We don’t have an exact date yet, but Double Fine confirmed just a few weeks ago that Psychonauts 2 is still on track for a 2021 release, even if we haven’t heard much from the team in a while. And with this new evidence that a store page and game file seems ready to go, we’re expecting the Psychonauts 2 release date to happen sooner rather than later.

First announced in 2016 and crowdfunded via Fig, the follow up to the cult classic has been a highly anticipated title on many fans’ radar. It’s seen a number of partnerships with publishers and multiple delays before Double Fine was acquired by Microsoft.

Psychonauts 2 could very well end up being the last game we see from Double Fine on the PlayStation consoles, with promises that the studio’s acquisitions hadn’t changed platform release plans for the game. The game suffered yet more delays following the 2019 acquisition, finally getting pushed to an unspecified date in 2021. However the backing of Microsoft has proven to be a good thing. Double Fine was actually able to expand the scope of the game and put previously cut content back into Psychonauts 2 with Microsoft behind it.

While many figured that the promise of a 2021 release would put Psychonauts 2 in the latter half of the year, this recent Xbox Store slip up may show that the beloved Double Fine game is due out much sooner than anticipated. There’s now speculation of a surprise launch, possibly during Microsoft’s summer showcase, which currently hasn’t been dated.

