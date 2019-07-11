In a newly released Fig update, which essentially recaps the studio’s busy E3 2019, Double Fine announced a pretty significant piece of news. The long-awaited Psychonauts 2 now has a 2020 release date. A specific month and date have yet to be identified. In the Fig update, Double Fine shared the following with fans:

There really shouldn’t be too many other noticeable changes for you at all, at least not for a while…with one notable exception: We’re now targeting next year for release. We know it’s always disappointing when you have to wait a bit longer, but we also know that you are an amazing, supportive bunch, who—just like us—want the game to be as good as possible.

The studio also used the update to remind fans of the recent Microsoft acquisition. Now that Double Fine is a proud member of the Xbox Game Studios family, the highly-anticipated sequel will be published by Microsoft, instead of Starbreeze. In addition, the development team’s update reassured fans the Microsoft acquisition will in no way, shape, or form affect the appearance of Psychonauts 2 on other platforms. So don’t worry PlayStation 4 players, you’ll still get to experience the franchise’s next wild adventure.

The Psychonauts 2 delay was originally reported on back in June when some E3 press releases for the game casually mentioned that “Psychonauts 2 is planned for a 2020 release.” Most sites didn’t pick up on this news, however, and this recent Fig update to backers and eager fans is the first official word from Double Fine itself regarding the delay.

For a glimpse at E3 from Double Fine’s perspective, check out the video below:

The original Psychonauts launched in spring 2005 and quickly garnered much acclaim. A psychic named Razputin serves as the first game’s protagonist, as he ventures to find and join a group of secret agents who, like him, happen to be psychic. Upon entering their ranks, Razputin discovers a world of intrigue that isn’t what it initially seems. As many who played the original game may recall, the character’s adventure ends on a cliffhanger. Psychonauts 2, of course, will finally see the story continued.

[Source: Double Fine on Fig via VG247]