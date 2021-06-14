Blizzard Entertainment has announced that Diablo II: Resurrected will release on September 23rd for the PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

Diablo II: Resurrected will be available as a standalone experience for $39.99 and as part of the $59.99 Diablo Prime Evil Collection, which also includes Diablo III Eternal Collection (Diablo III + Reaper of Souls expansion + Rise of the Necromancer content pack + Mephisto pet and Hatred’s Grasp wings).

An official overview of Diablo II: Resurrected is as follows:

Diablo II: Resurrected supports up to 4K resolution and includes fully remastered 7.1 Dolby Surround audio. Those who still fondly remember the ambiance of the original game’s gripping storytelling sequences can also look forward to all 27 minutes of cinematics, recreated with stunning high-fidelity visuals that faithfully reproduce the critically acclaimed originals and match the spirit of the modernized game’s graphics. While Diablo II: Resurrected takes full advantage of today’s modern gaming hardware, it also preserves the timeless hack-and-slash gameplay that is as engrossing and enjoyable today as it was twenty years ago—with a few quality-of-life updates Diablo veterans have been clamoring for, such as a larger stash and automatic gold pickup. Players experiencing teary-eyed nostalgia as they relive fond memories of spinning hammers and exploding corpses can seamlessly swap between the modern graphics and the original 800×600 resolution experience with the push of a button.

An open beta will take place on “supporting platforms” in August. We’ll update our readers when we have more info. In the meantime, check out a new trailer below.