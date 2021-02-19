Diablo II is getting resurrected more than 20 years after its original 2000 release. The remastered classic Blizzard title is coming to PC and consoles later this year as Diablo II: Resurrected, a definitive remastering that collects Diablo II with its expansion, Lord of Destruction. Rumors of the remaster have persisted for some time now, with most saying that the now Blizzard studio, Vicarious Visions, was the team working on the project. Now it’s finally confirmed, and it will be releasing in 2021.

Check out the trailer below, which shows off comparisons between the new visuals and the original game’s 2D sprites.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Diablo II: Resurrected features a 3D reimagining of the original game’s classic 2D sprites, including new dynamic lighting and animations, but will also allow players to switch and play with the classic graphics as well. The game will also feature full modernization of the original cinematics, making shot-for-shot remakes of the original 27 minutes of cinematics to remain faithful, but keep the experience consistent on new consoles. It will support up to 4K resolution depending on the platform, something that might have once seemed unheard of for this 20-year-old game.

Don’t worry about the modernization changing too much though. Blizzard promises that the original game’s quirks will still be there to capture that charm fans of the classic have loved since day one.

Diablo II: Resurrected is coming to PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC, and it will have full cross-progression no matter where you decide to play. Want to enjoy a long gameplay session on your couch with the PS5 and then take your game on the go with the Switch, and then even move over to another console or your PC? Cross-progression will let you take your gameplay anywhere.

Diablo II: Resurrected doesn’t currently have a solid release date, but it’s coming sometime in 2021. A technical alpha is getting underway on PC-only, so stay tuned for more news about a release date and additional details in the future.