According to a new report by French website Actu Gaming, the long-rumored Diablo II remaster is being handled by Vicarious Visions – the studio behind the recent Crash Bandicoot remasters.

A number of known insiders first claimed last year that a Diablo II remaster was in development, but BlizzCon 2019 came and went and there was no sign of it. According to Actu Gaming, who cited sources close to Blizzard, the remaster will be called Diablo II Resurrected and it’s planned for release sometime in the fourth quarter of 2020. However, the source isn’t too sure about the release window due to the ongoing pandemic.

Interestingly, few of the original game’s developers told GameSpot last year that a remaster is unlikely considering its code and assets were either lost or corrupted. However, many disputed these claims.

“We lost a lot of the assets, art assets,” said creator Erich Schaefer. “It would make it very difficult for Blizzard to do a Diablo II remaster because all the assets we used are pretty much gone. They’d have to make them from scratch.” Schaefer added that the team was able to reconstruct some of the assets but claimed that “all the history” was lost.

We ask our readers to take all rumors with a grain of salt but this one comes from the same folks who accurately leaked Diablo IV and Overwatch 2 so never say never.

[Source: Actu Gaming via ResetEra]