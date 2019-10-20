Rumor has it that Blizzard Entertainment is all set to announce the much-awaited Diablo 4 as well as Diablo 2 Remastered at BlizzCon 2019. News comes from Twitch streamer and Twitter user, Metro, who has accurately leaked BlizzCon announcements in the past. Metro is also behind the recent report of Overwatch 2‘s impending announcement.

Although we ask our readers to take rumors with a grain of salt regardless of their source, this one warrants some attention. In November 2018, Kotaku’s Jason Schreier reported that Blizzard planned to announce Diablo 4 at BlizzCon 2018. In fact, the developer had even prepared a reveal video. Blizzard disputed the claim that it pulled the Diablo 4 announcement but didn’t deny that it prepared a video in which co-founder Allen Adham reportedly discussed the game with fans.

“We generally don’t comment on rumors or speculation, but we can say that we didn’t pull any announcements from BlizzCon this year or have plans for other announcements,” Blizzard said in response to Kotaku’s report last year. “We do continue to have different teams working on multiple unannounced Diablo projects, and we look forward to announcing when the time is right.”

Just a few months ago, another Kotaku report claimed that Blizzard cancelled a StarCraft first-person shooter to focus on Diablo 4 and Overwatch 2.

Considering Schreier’s connections within the industry and the accuracy of his reports, Metro’s report doesn’t seem like a stretch. However, only time will tell what BlizzCon 2019 has in store for us.

The event kicks off on November 1st. Stay tuned.

[Source: Metro via ResetEra]