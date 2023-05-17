BlizzCon 2023 Dates Confirmed for First In-Person Event in 4 Years

BlizzCon 2023 dates have been confirmed for the first in-person event publisher Blizzard Entertainment has been able to hold since the Covid-19 pandemic brought everything to a halt. BlizzCon 2023 will be held on November 3 and November 4, dates that shouldn’t surprise those who have attended the event in the past.

Where is the BlizzCon 2023 location?

BlizzCon 2023 will be held at the Anaheim Convention Center in California, which is also the location of the last in-person event held in 2019. Blizzard Entertainment is keeping quiet on what announcements fans can expect from the event but has promised more details next month, including information on tickets, cosplay, and competitions. The good news is that the publisher has teamed up with Maritz Global Events to provide hotel blocks that are now available for booking to those traveling long distances to the event.

The 2019 event saw the announcements of Overwatch 2 and the upcoming Diablo 4, but the following years were not as big. The Covid-19 pandemic saw the cancelation of BlizzCon 2020, so an online event was planned for the early months of 2021.

BlizzConline 2021 introduced Diablo II: Resurrected and several expansions for games like World of Warcraft and Hearthstone. Unfortunately, a similar event for 2022 was also canceled as the company found itself submerged in allegations surrounding a discriminatory workplace culture and sexual misconduct.

April McKee was brought on board to be the new leader of BlizzCon and vowed to bring the event back in 2023, something that has finally come to fruition. The event aims to rebuild Blizzard’s trust with players and employees following the aforementioned allegations and frustrations over the mobile game Diablo Immortal. Promising to be “a place where games are the common ground for connection and friendship,” the company’s mantra is that “BlizzCon is being created for you,” the community.