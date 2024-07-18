Overwatch 2 Reveals New Hero Juno, and Players Can Try Her Out Early

Blizzard finally revealed Overwatch 2’s newest hero, Juno, in a trailer on Thursday. The out-of-this-world Support hero launches as part of Season 12 on August 20. However, fans can try her out early, starting tomorrow, July 19, through Sunday, July 21.

Who is Overwatch 2’s Juno?

Blizzard revealed Overwatch 2’s Juno in a trailer on Thursday. After her capsule falls to Earth, the playful space ranger can use her Mediblaster sub-machinegun to heal allies and take down enemies with the same weapon. Her Glide Boost lets her take to the sky to cross the battlefield quickly. The trailer also shows her using it to deliver a powerful airborne kick.

Juno’s Pulsar Torpedoes let the new Overwatch 2 hero hit multiple enemies simultaneously. Meanwhile, her Hyper Ring gives Juno and her teammates a speed boost after passing through it. Finally, the new hero’s Orbital Ray ultimate ability heals and boosts the damage of any teammate passing through it.

Blizzard teased Juno, codenamed the Space Ranger, during BlizzCon 2023. Overwatch 2 players could see her escape pod in Dorado. Those who looked closer might have noticed a picture of Mei and another female scientist taped up in the cockpit. Fans already know that Juno is a colonist from Mars and some have speculated that she’s the daughter of Mei’s childhood friend Jiayi, who may be the other woman in the photo. Fans will likely learn more about Juno and her connection to Mei and the other characters soon.