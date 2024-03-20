Overwatch 2 Making Heroes Free, Finally Ditching Controversial Paywall

Blizzard Entertainment has announced that it’ll be making Overwatch 2 heroes free for all, unlocked at launch. The game’s switch to the free-to-play model came with a controversial system that locked new heroes behind a paywall or a progression system. Those paying for the premium Battle Pass could access new heroes instantly while others had to work their way through the free Battle Pass, which many felt was too much of a grind.

Overwatch 2 heroes will be unlocked at launch starting with Season 10

Blizzard admitted that its original system didn’t quite work as intended. Those who unlocked new heroes instantly had more time to learn the ropes, and ultimately, had a competitive advantage compared to those who didn’t spend money.

Starting with Season 10, this will change. However, new players will still need to go through the first-time user experience before they’re granted access to all heroes. Once they unlock all the heroes from the original game, the sequel’s heroes will become available to them. Blizzard further confirmed that Overwatch 2’s 40th hero, Venture, will be available to all players at launch.

“Overwatch 2 is evolving every season, and your feedback is a huge part of that evolution,” Blizzard said. You can check out a full list of incoming changes on Overwatch’s website.