Lost Soul Aside PS4 Version Apparently Canceled

It looks like Sony Interactive Entertainment and Ultizero Games have quietly canceled the PS4 version of Lost Soul Aside. What started as a fan project by a lone developer seven years ago ended up becoming a Sony-funded AAA PS4 production with a proper development team. Up until last year, Lost Soul Aside was understood to be releasing on both the PS4 and PS5.

Lost Soul Aside ChinaJoy 2023 trailer makes no mention of PS4

Sony recently held a ChinaJoy 2023 showcase, one of the highlights of which was an impressive showing of Lost Soul Aside. As spotted by Gematsu, a trailer from the event mentions PS5 and PC as the game’s platforms.

“Lost Soul Aside is an action RPG developed on Unreal Engine 4 and planned for release on PlayStation 5 and PC,” reads the trailer’s description. “It features a unique combat system, stunning graphics, and an engaging story. The gameplay revolves around fluid and intense battles as players face a variety of powerful enemies and challenges.”

Neither Sony nor Ultizero have confirmed that Lost Soul Aside’s PS4 version has been canceled but looking at its recent trailers and gameplay videos, it’s safe to assume that it’s now a current-gen outing.