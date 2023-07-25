PS5 Exclusive Lost Soul Aside Will Be Showcased at Upcoming Sony Event

The elusive Final Fantasy inspired game Lost Soul Aside will be showcased at the upcoming ChinaJoy 2023 event, Sony Interactive Entertainment and developer Ultizero Games have announced. Lost Soul Aside was originally announced for release in 2018 as a timed PS4 exclusive. It is now expected to release on PS5 and PS4 in 2024.

Lost Soul Aside will have a playable demo at ChinaJoy 2023

Lost Soul Aside will be playable at ChinaJoy 2023. According to a tweet by Ultizero, attendees will be able to play through a level.

Lost Soul Aside will be present at ChinaJoy 2023 from July 28th to 31st! We will also feature on PlayStation booth a playable demo of the game that lets you play through a level. pic.twitter.com/vLDZiZ7e2h — Lost Soul Aside (@Lost_Soul_Aside) July 24, 2023

ChinaJoy will run from July 28 to 31. The full line-up shared by Bilibili (via Gematsu) is as follows:

PlayStation China Hero Project

AWAKEN: Astral Blade

EXILEDGE (Enigmatrix)

EVOTINCTION (Spikewave Games)

Lost Soul Aside (Ultizero Games)

Will-less (Cyaniris Game)

First Party

Gran Turismo 7 (Polyphony Digital)

Helldivers (Arrowhead Game Studios)

Horizon Zero Dawn (Guerrilla Games)

Horizon Forbidden West (Guerrilla Games)

Horizon Call of the Mountain (Firesprite / Guerrilla Games)

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (Insomniac Games)

Sackboy: A Big Adventure (Sumo Digital)

Third Party

CROSSFIRE: Sierra Squad (Smilegate)

Final Fantasy XVI (Square Enix)

It Takes Two (Electronic Arts)

The King of Fighters XV (SNK)

My Time at Sandrock (Pathea Games)

Naruto x Boruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm CONNECTIONS (Bandai Namco)

NBA 2K (2K)

Phantom Blade: Executioners (S-GAME)

SAND LAND (Bandai Namco)

Street Fighter 6 (Capcom)

Super Buckyball Tournament (Pathea Games)

Sword Art Online: Last Recollection (Bandai Namco)

SYNCED (Level Infinite)

Tower of Fantasy (Perfect World Games)

Sony will also hold a press conference on phase 3 of its China Hero Project on July 26.