Astro Bot PS5 Gameplay and Marketing Are Turning Heads

Astro Bot PS5 gameplay showcase at ChinaJoy 2024 and Sony‘s promotion of the game at the Ani-Com & Games Expo in Hong Kong are getting a lot of attention. The Team Asobi platformer has all the ingredients to potentially become a fall 2024 hit, and Sony’s certainly making sure people notice.

Astro Bot PS5 gameplay from ChinaJoy 2024 praised by players

We originally saw some off-screen footage from Astro Bot’s gameplay demo at ChinaJoy over the weekend, but a few YouTube channels managed to extract some better quality footage from the event’s livestream on Weibo. Considering this, it’s kind of impressive what we’re seeing below:

Players are already singing praises, with some demanding that Astro Bot should officially be announced as the new PlayStation mascot.

“Finally, Sony are back to embracing the fun and the whimsical again,” wrote one commenter. “It’s looking like a true successor to Super Mario Galaxy in terms of platformers,” wrote another.

In Hong Kong, PlayStation set up a booth at the Ani-Com & Games Expo, with Astro Bot being the prime focus. That promotional activity that we were talking about? The tweet below from X user Genki_JPN sums it up:

Astro Bot will release on September 6, 2024 exclusively for the PS5. It’ll be a full-fledged game but won’t come with a full-fledged price tag.