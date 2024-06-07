Astro Bot’s Standard Disc Edition Comes With a Cool Poster and Freebies

Astro Bot PS5 will come in three different editions, all of which include freebies on top of pre-order bonuses. The physical standard edition comes with an eye-catching poster, and apparently won’t be a $70 affair. While digital owners will miss out on the poster, they will get some cool freebies.

Astro Bot PS5 disc, digital, and digital deluxe editions detailed

Astro Bot will have two standard editions: physical and digital. There won’t be a Collector’s Edition but there is a Digital Deluxe version. Pre-ordering any of the three will net you the Astro Lovestruck Lyricist outfit, the Glorious Graffiti Dual Speeder paint color, and two Astro Avatars. Pre-orders begin today, June 7.

The poster that’s included in the standard physical edition can be previewed below:

In addition to the above, the physical edition will include:

PaRappa Lovestruck Lyricist outfit

Glorious Graffiti Dual Speeder paint color

2 Astro Avatars

The aforementioned freebies will also be included in the standard digital edition sans the poster.

The Digital Deluxe Edition will come with the following:

Astro’s Yharnam Tourist outfit

Astro’s Golden outfit

The Neon Dream Dual Speeder paint color

The Champion’s Gold Dual Speeder paint color

The official Soundtrack and Digital Art Gallery

10 Astro Avatars

Astro Bot will release on September 6.