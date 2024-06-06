New Astro Bot Might Not Be a Full-Priced Game

Sony has said that Team Asobi’s upcoming Astro Bot game will be a full-fledged title, but it apparently won’t come with a full-fledged price tag. Folks living in Japan have spotted an early listing for the game at Bic Camera stores, revealing that it might be priced at either $50 or $60, but won’t exceed the latter.

Astro Bot launch price might match that of Sackboy: A Big Adventure’s

As spotted by a ResetEra user, Astro Bot — which is out on September 6 for the PS5 — has been priced at 7,980 yen (MSRP) in Japan. This roughly amounts to $60, but as many users in Japan have pointed out, currency fluctuation is typically at play in the country. Nevertheless, they don’t expect the price to exceed $60, and believe it may even be as low as $50.

$60 was the MSRP for Sackboy: A Big Adventure, so Bic Camera’s listing does seem in line with Sony’s pricing strategy. But we still ask our readers to keep their expectations in check until official confirmation.

In related news, a PS Store listing has confirmed that Sony will be pricing its upcoming live service game Concord at $40, which is what Helldivers 2 cost at launch.