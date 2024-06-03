Astro Bot Is a Full-Fledged Game, Won’t Feature Microtransactions

Team Asobi has said that its new Astro Bot game is a full-fledged experience that’s nearly four times the size of the freebie that comes loaded onto PS5 consoles. What’s more is that there won’t be any microtransactions in the game, and according to the dev, there will be plenty of in-game coins for players to collect and spend in the Gatcha Lab.

New Astro Bot PS5 game has the potential to be 2024’s surprise hit

Despite being outed by insiders, Astro Bot managed to become one of the highlights of the recent PlayStation State of Play, with many noting that it has the potential to be 2024’s surprise hit.

The PS5 exclusive is single-player only, and according to an FAQ published on Sony‘s website, Astro Bot is a “full-sized adventure that offers over four times more worlds, 300 bots to rescue, and dozens of new powers and features to discover.” The 3D action platformer will have over 50 planets spread across multiple galaxies.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Team Asobi boss Nicolas Doucet said that the studio wanted to make a “big game” that takes Astro’s story up “several notches.” “We call it Astro Bot because we treat this as a new beginning,” Doucet continued, revealing that the upcoming title is Team Asobi’s biggest endeavor to date.