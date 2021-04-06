Diablo II: Resurrected is set to undergo an alpha test on PC only, but Blizzard Entertainment has said that it will include console players in future play tests.

“Diablo II: Resurrected will be launching on Windows PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S,” the developer wrote on its website. “We will be including console players in our future play test phase.” No further information is available at present.

An official overview of the upcoming title is as follows:

Many moons have passed since I left the town of Tristram behind me. Since then I’ve tried to forget the terrors I beheld beneath the cold earth, and the twisted nightmares that have haunted my every waking moment. There’s something dark within me now; I can feel it, driving me towards the East, assuring me that my salvation lies within the ruins of ancient kingdoms. Though I know the way, I know not what perils will arise to hinder my journey, and as I pass through the first gate, I know that the better part of my soul will remain behind… forever. — The Dark Wanderer

Blizzard has said that the console versions of Diablo II: Resurrected will feature unique controller interfaces and layouts.

“We can’t wait for you to see the fearsome demons, brave adventurers, and the world of Sanctuary completely remastered in up to (if compatible platform and equipment is present) Ultra High Definition 4K (2160p) graphics on PC and consoles; while also having the ability to look through the lens of nostalgia by a press of a button,” the developer added.

[Source: Blizzard]