The rumors were true. A sequel to Asobo Studio’s A Plague Tale: Innocence is in the works and it’ll release in 2022.

Titled A Plague Tale: Requiem, the game was unveiled during Microsoft’s E3 2021 showcase yesterday. However, it wasn’t until later in the day that publisher Focus Home Interactive confirmed that Requiem is headed to the PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switch as well. Last-gen versions were not announced.

An official overview is as follows:

After the original game’s epic finale to a heartbreaking story of resilience, players will embark on the emotional journey’s second chapter. They will follow Amicia and her brother Hugo on a perilous new quest, doing whatever it takes to survive a brutal, uncaring world. A Plague Tale: Requiem is the direct sequel to A Plague Tale: Innocence. Previously, players lived the grim tale of young Amicia and her little brother Hugo, in a heartrending adventure through the darkest hours of history. Hunted by Inquisition soldiers and surrounded by unstoppable swarms of rats, Amicia and Hugo came to know and trust each other, as they struggled to survive against overwhelming odds and fight to find their place in the world.

Check out a trailer below:

The rumor we shared previously from reliable insiders also claimed that a next-gen version of A Plague Tale: Innocence is in the works. However, neither Asobo Studio nor Focus Home Interactive have confirmed this yet. If the rumor is true, the game will be part of July’s PlayStation Plus lineup.

We’ll update our readers when we have more info.