Several reliable insiders have taken to sites like Reddit and ResetEra to confirm the existence of A Plague Tale: Innocence sequel, reportedly titled A Plague Tale: Requiem. The game will apparently be unveiled at the Microsoft showcase today.

A Plague Tale was a surprise hit by Asobo Studio. The game garnered positive reviews, and publisher Focus Home Interactive later confirmed that it was successful on the commercial front as well. Rumors of a sequel first surfaced in 2019. Although Focus Home declined to comment, it didn’t deny the reports either. The original rumor also suggested a 2022 release window.

A day ago, Reddit insider PracticalBrush12 – who has a good track record – listed Requiem among titles expected to appear during Microsoft’s showcase later today. ResetEra insider Deluxera corroborated the report, and added that Requiem is in development for both PlayStation and Xbox platforms as well as the Switch. Deluxera further reported that a next-gen remaster of the original is also in the works, and will apparently be part of the PlayStation Plus July lineup.

“I can tell you, from my own sources, that A Plague Tale: Requiem is at least correct,” wrote Deluxera. “The game will be revealed at Xbox showcase and will be a Day One Game Pass title. It will also launch on PlayStation and Switch via cloud version. Release date 2022. Asobo will also reveal a next-gen remaster of the first Plague Tale game. If you are on PlayStation 5 don’t purchase it right now as it will be included on the July PS Plus.”

[Source: Reddit, ResetEra]